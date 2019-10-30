|
|
Helen Barbara Fernholz (DeFleece) of Burlington passed away on Sunday, surrounded by her loving family, peacefully after an 11 year battle with cancer, at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice Center, Mt. Holly. She was 72.
A lifelong Burlington resident, Helen worked as an inspector of machine parts for United Aero and O&S Industries. She enjoyed doing cross stich, bingo, flower arranging, going to the casino and spending time spoiling her grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Anna Mae DeFleece and siblings: Rose Rodzan and Richard DeFleece, Jr.
Helen is survived by her husband of 53 years, John "Jack" Fernholz and their daughters Robin (Mike) Carnivale, Amy (Robert) Kiss; loving grandchildren: Abigail, Jessica Carnivale, Molly, Jonathan Kiss, her siblings: Mary Ann Fusco, Gertrude DeFleece and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that any donations be made in her memory to The , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Services will be held privately at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at the website below.
Page Funeral Home
www.pagefuneralhome.com #lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2019