|
|
Helen B. (DeFleece) Fernholz of Burlington passed away peacefully after an 11-year battle with cancer on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice Center, Mount Holly. She was 72.
A lifelong Burlington resident, Helen worked as an inspector of machine parts for United Aero and O&S Industries. She enjoyed doing cross stich, bingo, flower arranging, going to the casino and spending time spoiling her grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Anna Mae DeFleece, and siblings, Rose Rodzan and Richard DeFleece Jr.
Helen is survived by her husband of 53 years, John "Jack" Fernholz, and their daughters, Robin Carnivale (Mike) and Amy Kiss (Robert); her loving grandchildren, Abigail and Jessica Carnivale, and Molly and Jonathan Kiss; her siblings, Mary Ann Fusco and Gertrude DeFleece; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that any donations be made in her name to The , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019