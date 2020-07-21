1/1
Helen C. "Winnie" Hagan
1928 - 2020
It is with profound sadness that the family of Helen C. "Winnie" Hagan of Bethlehem, Pa. announce her passing on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. She was 91.

The beloved wife of William E. "Bill" Hagan, Winnie was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 8, 1928 to the late John Austin and Helen C. (Margerum) Mullins. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

Winnie played basketball for Little Flower High School in Philadelphia and taught the game to her six children. An avid sailor and lover of the outdoors, summers were spent on the family boat or by the ocean in New Jersey and North Carolina. There were many pets over the years and Winnie could often be found walking a dog and chatting with neighbors along her route. But her favorite role was that of family matriarch, ensuring that her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended relations were happy, safe and loved.

An advocate for women and children, she was an active volunteer for many years at Providence House of Catholic Charities in Delran, N.J. Her husband, Bill, reflects, "Winnie was a beautiful person who cared deeply for those in need and her family like no other."

In addition to her devoted husband of 67 years, Winnie is survived by three sons, Austin (Susan) of Alabama, Brian (Gairda Lauterbach) of Delaware, and Kevin (Lisa) of Texas; three daughters, Maureen Roberts (William) of Florida, Sharon Wright of New Mexico, and Tina Hasselbusch (Rich) of Pennsylvania; and her sister, Patricia Mullins of Pennsylvania. She will be lovingly remembered by her 12 grandchildren, Kent Hagan (Caitlin) of Arkansas, Shannon Roberts of Florida, Ryan Roberts (Linda) of Pennsylvania, Jason Wright (Sally) of Pennsylvania, Briann Wright of New Mexico, Colin Hagan of Colorado, Sean Hagan of Texas, Kelly Hagan of Texas, Max Hasselbusch of North Carolina, Sam Hasselbusch of Pennsylvania, Clare Hasselbusch of Pennsylvania, and Will Hasselbusch of Pennsylvania; four great grandchildren, Chanell Roberts, Andre Roberts and Keon Roberts, all of Florida, and Wheeler Hagan of Arkansas; and one great great grandchild, Grayson Roberts of Florida.

Winnie was preceded in death by her brother, John Mullins.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 450 East Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Winnie's name may be made to: Cay Galgon Life House, 714 West Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 (610-867-9546) or Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, 444 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown, PA 18103 (610-797-0530).

Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at the funeral home's web site below.

Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc.,

Hellertown, Pa.

www.heintzelmancares.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the entire Hagan family and friends. "Winnie" was like a second mother to me. She will be dearly missed. ...Thoughts and Prayers.
Charles Hidalgo
Friend
July 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time of loss. Hold onto your wonderful memories!
Laura Lambert
Friend
