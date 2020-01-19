|
|
Helen D. Burton of Southampton, N.J. passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Norman Burton, mother of Bobbie Levy (Barry) and Phil Burton (Sherri), companion of the late Lou Silverman, and grandmother of David (Jenn), Natalie (Doug), Laurie (Vasily), Jessica, Dale (Jen) and Stephanie. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, N.J., where where funeral services will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, N.J. Shiva will be observed from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at the home of Bobbie and Barry Levy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Southern N.J., www.jfedsnj.org.
Platt Memorial Chapels,
Cherry Hill, N.J.
www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 19, 2020