|
|
Southampton/Mays Landing, NJ – Helen Demetoglous Bauer 96 died April 24 from COVID 19 ending an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born in Riverside, NJ, to the late James and Essidora Demetoglous, she resided in Cinnaminson for many years and in Southampton,NJ for 30 years before retiring with her husband Harry Bauer Jr. to Conway, SC. Following her husband's death, she lived in Mays Landing, NJ, and for the past ten years was a resident of CareOne in Evesham Township, NJ.
After raising her three sons, Helen pursued a college education, graduating from Glassboro State College with a BA Degree in Elementary Education and later receiving an MA Degree in School Psychology, also from Glassboro.
She began her education career teaching elementary school in Audubon, NJ, and Southampton Township, NJ. After earning her MA Degree, she worked as a school psychologist in the Pennsauken School District until her retirement.
She also served on the Southampton Township School Board and was president for many years. She also served on the Lenape Regional School District School Board and was a member of the New Jersey State School Board. While raising her family, she worked in newspaper advertising and was an Operating Room Technician at the old Zurbrugg Memorial Hospital in Riverside, NJ.
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law H. James and Ann Bauer of Ocean City, NJ, C. Thomas Bauer of Pemberton, NJ, and Michael J. and Dot Bauer of Southampton, NJ, seven grandchildren Jeff Bauer (Julie) of Williamsburg, VA, Christian Bauer of Tampa, FL, Jared Bauer of Tampa, FL, Bradley Bauer (Bridget) of Southampton, NJ, Greg Bauer (Carrie) of Southampton, NJ, David Bauer of Somers Point, NJ, and Michael Dean (Susan) of Langhorne, PA. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A daughter of Greek immigrants, she remained proud of her Greek heritage throughout her life and visited her parent's homeland multiple times. She continued close contact with her large extended family in Greece over her entire lifetime and was the last remaining survivor of her generation from both sides of the Atlantic.
She was a devoted member of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church of Cherry Hill and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Mays Landing, NJ.
She was preceded in death by her three sisters Evangeline Demetoglous, Mary Kilcher, Demetra Gatti and her brother Steven Demetoglous.
A memorial service will be held in early summer (due to current social distancing restrictions). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Helen's memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey 08234.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
Vincentown
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 30, 2020