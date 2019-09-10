Home

Helen E. Turner, a resident of Willingboro, N.J. and formerly of Hightstown, N.J., passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the age of 70.

Helen was born to James and Beatrice Perry on Jan. 30, 1949. She worked as a Social Worker for the state of New Jersey for 35 years. She will be remembered for her love of cooking, baking and devotion to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin "Roger" Turner, and is survived by her children, Heath, Omar, Terrance, and Rodney, and her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family, and those who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Mount Holly Moose Lodge, 853 Woodlane Rd., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 10, 2019
