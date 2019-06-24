Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Helen Uetz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Uetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen F. Uetz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen F. Uetz Obituary
Helen F. Uetz of Southampton passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. She was 94.

She was the beloved wife of the late Lewis H. Uetz Jr.; loving mother of Janet L. Kern (Alvin), Ronald L. and the late Maureen Uetz, Carol L. Wolf (Rudolph), Richard S. Uetz, Michael E. Arlene Eberman, and William P. Eberman (Deborah); beloved sister of Raymond Staley; cherished grandmother of 15; great grandmother of 29; and great great-grandmother of one.

Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N Main St., Medford, N.J. Interment will follow in Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now