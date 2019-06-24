|
Helen F. Uetz of Southampton passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. She was 94.
She was the beloved wife of the late Lewis H. Uetz Jr.; loving mother of Janet L. Kern (Alvin), Ronald L. and the late Maureen Uetz, Carol L. Wolf (Rudolph), Richard S. Uetz, Michael E. Arlene Eberman, and William P. Eberman (Deborah); beloved sister of Raymond Staley; cherished grandmother of 15; great grandmother of 29; and great great-grandmother of one.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N Main St., Medford, N.J. Interment will follow in Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 24, 2019