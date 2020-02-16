|
Helen J. Sweeney of Southampton and Beach Haven, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at home of Frontotemporal Dementia. She was 82.
Helen was the adored daughter of Charlotte (Latshaw) and William T. Bomboy.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 59 years, Thom, and their three sons, T. Gavin (Susan) of Maple Shade, W. Reed (Mary) of Tabernacle, and J. Bradford (Eileen) of Cinnaminson, as well as her precious grandchildren, T. Clark (Kelsey), Reed P. and Charlotte.
A graduate of Beaver College (Arcadia University) Class of 1959, Helen earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was a very talented musician, and served as the school organist in both high school and college, as well as the church organist in her youth. She took her first organ lesson at age 6 at John Wanamaker's in Philadelphia.
But she was best known for her grace, kindness, generosity and love. Everybody she ever met loved her immediately, and she loved everyone in return, especially Thom and their three boys. And, because of her unending patience with their on-going antics, she was dubbed "Poor Helen" by the mother of a dear friend, and that pet name lived on, and became the name of their boat, and finally their iconic fishing shack on LBI.
The family wishes to thank her amazing caregivers, Mary Sweeney, Cynthia Stanton-Hall and Melissa Staub, as well as The Hospice of Moorestown VNA, for their sensitive care, which they gave selflessly and endlessly to both Helen and to the entire Sweeney family.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at First United Methodist Church, 446 E. Camden Avenue, Moorestown, N.J. The visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Program in memory of Helen Sweeney.
