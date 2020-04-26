|
Helen L. Hamlin (Bolger) of Delanco passed away April 23, 2020. Wife of the late S. William Hamlin. She was 85.
Helen grew up in Florence and never really left. She has many friends and family that she would visit on her Saturday morning hair runs.
Helen was known for her love of family and friends and being the paparazzi at many a wedding or party.
She worked for many years at Haines & Haines Insurance and retired from Carpenters Local Union 1489. She was a tax preparer for many friends and family through the years. Helen also was involved in her earlier years with Delanco Public Schools as a PTA Member, a school crossing guard and served on the Delanco School Board.
She was the loving mother of Bill (Terri), Stephen (Erin), John (Dee) and Paul (Tracey). Devoted Nanny to Jessica (Kevin), Kate (Chris), Scott (Kristin), Jared (Emily), Jordan, Cole, Kayne, Taylor, Megan, Daniel and Sean. Great grandmother of Dylan, Gavin, Madison and Luke. She is also survived by one sister Clare Anderson and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many nurses and doctors at Cooper University Hospital and her niece Joanne Pestridge for their loving care.
Services and interment are private. A public gathering and funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory to the JDRF P.O. Box 37920 Boone, IA 50037-0920, or online www.JDRF.org would be appreciated.
