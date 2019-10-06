|
|
Helen B. Lawrence (Woods) went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at the age of 92.
Helen was born on August 14, 1927 in Bristol PA, though her youth was spent in Bristol she later resided in Willingboro NJ where she spent over 25 years as a Mortgage Processor for Levitt & Son's. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Willingboro, singing in the choir, decorating the church hall with her creative floral arrangements and attending bible studies. Her love for the Lord sent her on a trip to Jerusalem, which she always shared as one of her life's greatest adventures.
Helen was a caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She has left a legacy of compassion, a giving heart and devotion to all who were blessed to know her. Her unwavering sense of humor and quick-witted manner made her an enjoyable person to be around. Helen's zest for life included the love of dancing the Jitterbug, creating - whether it be floral designs, tablescapes or painting, anything sweet (our chocoholic), but most of all the love for Jesus, her family and friends. Wife of the late Leonard Lawrence, she is survived by her son David A. (Janet) Iannucci; grandchildren: Lisa, Paul (Lauren); great-grandson Anthony, a sister Margaret and a niece Bernice. A viewing and funeral service for Helen will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 11 with burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from www.pagefuneralhome.com . #lifecelebrationbypage.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 6, 2019