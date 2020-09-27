1/
Helen M. Danley
Helen M. Danley of Mount Holly, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Cooper Hospital, Camden. She was 82.

She was the daughter of the late James and Helen (Korte) Hargrove, and the wife of the late Lester.

Helen volunteered serving food at the Buddtown Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Charles Danley (Brenda), her brother, Theodore Hargrove, sister, Alice Hargrove, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Gerber, James Hargrove Jr., and Nancy Clayton.

Relatives and friends may attend her viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where funeral services will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lumberton.

Due to Covid19, facial coverings are required inside the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Helen's name to a charity of one's choice.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
SEP
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
SEP
30
Interment
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
