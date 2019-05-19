|
|
Helen M. (Giberson) Davidson of Columbus passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Burlington Woods Nursing Home. She was 87.
She was born in Mount Holly, the daughter of the late Herbert and Edna Giberson.
Helen worked for GST Transport for 10 years.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Davidson and Cynthia Quinn (Brian), and her son, Carl Davidson (Sherri); several grandchildren and greatgrandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Betty Davidson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F. Davidson; son, Robert Davidson; grandson, Jason E. Nutt; sisters, Shirley Marlin and Janet Giberson, and a brother, Herbert Giberson.
Relatives and friends may attend her graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Mount Holly Cemetery, Mount Holly.
Memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to Deborah Hospital Foundation (www.deborahfoundation.org), 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015; (), Gift Processing, 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016; or ().
