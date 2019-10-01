Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Helen M. Holler

Helen M. Holler Obituary
Helen M. Holler of Maple Shade passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16. She was 94.

Helen enjoyed classical music, playing bridge, and bowling. She was a member of H.O.P.E. and the First United Methodist Church of Moorestown.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen McKeone and her husband, William. She is survived by many loving friends, neighbors, and fellow church members.

A memorial service for Helen will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at the First United Methodist Church, 446 Camden Ave., Moorestown, NJ 08057. Interment will follow at Bethel Memorial Park in Pennsauken, N.J.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church, address above.

Weber Funeral Home

Riverton, N.J.

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 1, 2019
