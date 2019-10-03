|
Helen Mary DeLorenzo passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 84.
Dear daughter of the late Galdino Gervasi and Rose Gervasi (Parenti).
Preceded by her loving husband, Dr. Joseph M. DeLorenzo and her brother, Gerald T. Gervasi. Loving mother of Denise Costa (Nicholas), Michelle Fioretti, Joseph DeLorenzo, Jr. (Lauren) and Steve DeLorenzo (Maria). Dearly loved grandmother of Nicholas, Danielle, Christina, Corinne, Lisa, Dana, Michael, Steven, Gina, Kendall, Jonathan, Elizabeth and Vincent and great grandmother of Galahad, Jason, Evangeline and Cordelia.
Helen graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1953 and Monmouth Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she served as Head Nurse of Geriatrics. She devoted her life to raising her four children and taking immense pride in creating a beautiful home and fond memories for her family. She also enjoyed a part time career as a Realtor and later as an RN Aesthetician for a local dermatology practice.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 42 West Main Street Moorestown N.J. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Cherry Hill N.J.
If desired, donations may be made in Helen's memory to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Drive Suite 300 Marlton NJ 08053 www.samaritannj.org
