Helen Mazzarella of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home. She was 80.

Born in New York City, N.Y., Helen resided in Tabernacle since 1949. She was a parishioner at the Church of the Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle, and was very involved every year with their Pine Barrens Festival. Helen was a former member of the Tabernacle Emergency Squad, and was a medical administrative assistant for Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. Helen also worked closely with Fr. Joseph Farrell at the Church of the Assumption in New Egypt.

The wife of the late Albert J. Mazzarella, and companion of the late Larry Miceli, she is survived by her two sons, Michael Posch (Wendy) and Christopher Posch (Kathy); her sister, Margaret Gerber; four grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Erin and Brian; and her niece and nephew, Victoria Greaser (Charles) and Daniel Gerber (Patricia).

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, N.J. Interment will follow in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J. Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
