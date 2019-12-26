|
|
Helen (Wash) Muha of Roebling of Roebling passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was 88.
She was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Sunavec) Wash. Helen resided all of her life in Roebling.
Helen took pleasure in playing Bingo, going to the casinos, taking trips to Lancaster, Pa., and traveling, especially cruises.
She retired as a bookkeeper at New Lisbon Developmental Center for the State of New Jersey. Helen was a member of Holy Assumption Church, the Good Neighbors Senior Citizens of Florence, and the John A. Roebling Senior Citizens Club.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rene and Paul Horvath; her son and daughter-in- law, Joseph and Kathy Muha; seven grandchildren, Paul Horvath, Ashley Murawski (Michael), Alexa Herold (Jonathon), Connor Horvath and Maeve, Ella and Patrick Muha; four great-grandchildren, Parker and Avonlea Murawski, and Hudson and Maddox Herold; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Bernice Muha; several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joseph Muha, who passed away in September; her daughter, Veronica Hines; her twin brother, John Wash; and her sister-in- law and brother-in-law, Marie and Joseph Jacko.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until departure to church on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, N.J. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Interment will follow in Holy Assumption Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
H.T. Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service,
Woodstown, N.J.
www.htlayton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 26, 2019