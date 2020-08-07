Helen Naomi Sherfesee, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and formerly of Mt. Laurel, N.J., passed away on July 31, 2020, due to complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was 75.



Helen was born in Germantown, Pa., but grew up in Rancocas Woods in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. She was a teacher for 43 years in New Jersey. Forty of those years were devoted to teaching 5th and 6th grades in the Mt. Laurel School district, where she primarily taught science.



Helen was an avid crafter and was famous for her sequined Christmas ornaments, floral arrangements, and cross stitch. She loved to converse with people from all walks of life and had a great love for her friends and family. For the last three years of her life she was lovingly cared for by her caregivers Shirl and Gwen at her home in Myrtle Beach, S.C.



Beloved mother of JanetBeth Sherfesee (Alex). Survived by her brothers James Sherfesee (Kathy), C. Nicholas Sherfesee (Kim), and Bill Sherfesee (Marie) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Viewing and funeral service will be held at Myrtle Beach Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Locustwood Cemetery located in Cherry Hill, N.J., on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. Friends and family are invited to both services.



