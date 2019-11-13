|
|
Helen P. Borowski of Delran, age 96 years, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
She was a native of Burlington and resident of Riverside since 1946.
Helen was a member of St. Casimir's Church, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and made Pierogies for St. Casimir's Carnival for many years.
Wife of the late Henry P. Borowski, and sister of the late Theodore, Jennie, Blanche, Charlotte, Casimir and Edwin.
She was the beloved mother of Paulette Orem and husband, Thomas, and Henry Borowski and wife, Pat, grandmother of Colleen Ciak (Sigmund), Amy Addis (Randy), Melissa Nevins (Drew), Christine Borowski and Matthew Borowski, and great grandmother of Ryan, Caitlin, Sarah, Colin, Kayden, Mason, Ethan and Lucas.
Relatives and friends of Helen's family are invited to her visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Casimir's Church, 502 New Jersey Ave., Riverside. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
303-305 Bridgeboro St.
Riverside
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 13, 2019