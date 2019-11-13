Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Casimir's Church
502 New Jersey Ave
Riverside, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Borowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen P. Borowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen P. Borowski Obituary
Helen P. Borowski of Delran, age 96 years, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

She was a native of Burlington and resident of Riverside since 1946.

Helen was a member of St. Casimir's Church, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and made Pierogies for St. Casimir's Carnival for many years.

Wife of the late Henry P. Borowski, and sister of the late Theodore, Jennie, Blanche, Charlotte, Casimir and Edwin.

She was the beloved mother of Paulette Orem and husband, Thomas, and Henry Borowski and wife, Pat, grandmother of Colleen Ciak (Sigmund), Amy Addis (Randy), Melissa Nevins (Drew), Christine Borowski and Matthew Borowski, and great grandmother of Ryan, Caitlin, Sarah, Colin, Kayden, Mason, Ethan and Lucas.

Relatives and friends of Helen's family are invited to her visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Casimir's Church, 502 New Jersey Ave., Riverside. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

303-305 Bridgeboro St.

Riverside

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -