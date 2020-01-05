|
|
Helen R. (Grubb) Freeto passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly. She was 61.
Born in Philadelphia to John and Helen Grubb, Helen was a resident of Willingboro since 1988.
She was the beloved wife for 37 years to Robert S. Freeto Sr., the loving mother of Bobby and TJ, and the devoted sister of John W. Grubb Jr. (Mary Anne), Linda Rulli (John), Joseph E. Grubb (Betty), Anne Marie Cramer (Don) and James T. McGhee (Nancy Rose).
Helen was employed as a supervisor of data services for Clarivate Analytics, Philadelphia.
She enjoyed traveling, photography and especially spending time with her family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online at foundation.cooperhealth.org.
To share your memories of Helen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020