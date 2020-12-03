Helen S. Stein

Helen S. Stein, age 88, of Bordentown, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Helen was born in New York City and lived in Bronx, NY, Howell, NJ & Sun City Center, FL, before moving to Bordentown, NJ 4 years ago.

Helen graduated from the City College of New York, where she received a Bachelor's Degree; she also received an Associate's Degree from Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, NJ. She was employed at Bendix Aerospace and H & R Block before retiring. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliaries of the Knights of Columbus in Jackson, NJ and the Holy Name Society at St. Veronica's Church in Howell, NJ.

In her leisure, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, baking, crafts, reading and watching British television shows. She cherished the time spent with friends and family, especially her cross-country trips with her sister, Mary.

Daughter of the late Albert and Mary Sejut, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Herman; daughter, Elaine Stein; siblings, Edward Sejut, Mary Staudte; and brother-in-law, Edward Staudte.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Russell (Raymond); her brother, Albert Sejut (Wanda); sister-in-law, Patricia Sejut; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and beloved family friends. She will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Bordentown, NJ and burial at St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx, NY.

Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.



