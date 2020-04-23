|
On Monday April 20, 2020, Helen (DeVito) Tentilucci-Capri, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at Marcella Nursing Home. She was 97.
Helen was born Oct. 2, 1922, and lived most of her early life in Burlington, N.J., graduating from Burlington City High School. Here, she also raised her three children with her husband, Albert, who preceded her in death.
After moving to Delran, N.J., Helen worked for years at Wood River Industries until she retired. Once retired, Helen took care of her grandchildren for many years, tirelessly helping their working parents by bringing them to and from school whenever necessary, and babysitting on a Saturday night. She was a constant presence in their lives, and put everyone before herself.
Helen eventually moved back to Burlington. She walked regularly to Mass at St. Paul's Catholic Church until she was no longer able to do so.
Helen was proud to a fault of the loving family she raised, and was generously devoted to her sons, Albert (Sharon) of Moorestown and Carl (Linda) of Delanco, and daughter, Lynda Slominski (Ronald) of Delran. She also doted on her four grandchildren, Christine Saracino, Cara Hutchinson (Dean), Carla Lippincott (Matthew) and Michael Tentilucci (Theresa), as well as her 15 great grandchildren.
Helen was the last surviving member of her family that emigrated here from Italy. She spent many years caring for her ailing mother in her family's home until her passing. Helen also was close to her five sisters and one brother, and made it a point to remain in touch with all of their families after their respective passings. "Gram" was generous, kind, and the strongest woman, and despite having very little, she would be the first to offer a donation or give well beyond her means. She was like no other.
She loved music off all genres, reading romance novels, and murder mysteries, then swapping with local bookstores and her daughter, Lynda. She enjoyed watching a good murder mystery on TV, and her family ever looked forward to her next pot of sauce, soup, or anything else she created from scratch in the kitchen.
Due to the present social distancing restrictions, a private burial will be held for close family. When it is safe and appropriate, a memorial will be held for those that loved her to pay their respects, and to celebrate her generous and giving life.
