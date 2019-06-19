|
|
Helen Updike of Mount Laurel, N.J., passed away May 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.
She was born May 3, 1942, in Providence, R.I., to Lincoln and Shirley Reid.
She was wife to the late Richard Drake Updike; loving mother of Scott (Susan), Christopher (Lori), and Todd (Bethany); and forever adored grandmother of Lincoln, Ashley and Emily; Christopher Jr., Cassidy and Meredith, Brooke, Alex and William.
Valiantly battling Rheumatoid Arthritis for 44 years, she cherished life, family and friends; her greatest joy was spending time with those she loved. She was a pillar of faith, strength, optimism and unconditional love. She will be missed beyond words.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. June 23, with a lunch reception immediately following at the Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Ave., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Arthritis National Research Foundation at curearthritis.org.
Wenban Funeral Home,
Lake Forest, IL
www.wenbanfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 19, 2019