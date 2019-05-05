|
|
Helen V. (Joslin) Stuckert-Carpenter passed away May 1, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Jack V. Carpenter; her loving son, Glenn Bruce McElywea (Laura); her sister, Hazel Seifert; her beloved niece, Faith Farris; her devoted step-daughters, Eileen Vorlander (Scott) and Karen (John) Schwamberger; as well as many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews who loved her.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1308 Mt. Holly Road, Burlington. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Helen's deep faith, donations may be made in her name to the church at the above address.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the web site listed below.
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 5, 2019