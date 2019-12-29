|
|
Helen Yost Cadwallader passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by family at her residence at The Evergreens in Moorestown, N.J. She was 100.
Helen was born in Gouldsboro, Pa., graduated from Moscow High School and completed business school. She worked at The Inn at Buck Hill Falls in the Poconos, when she met and married John "Jack" Yost at the age of 24. They resided in Riverton, N.J.
She was an incredible mother to Richard and Jeanne, and was an active member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church in Riverton, an avid golfer, bowler, bridge player, baker, and traveler. After Jack passed in 1987, Helen remarried Augustus "Gus" Cadwallader in 1994 and they loved traveling and golfing together. Her positivity, upbeat nature, and devotion to her family will be remembered.
Helen is survived by her son, Richard Yost; her daughter, Jeanne Gallagher (Patrick Gallagher); grandchildren, Kelly Gallagher Petru (Philip Petru) and Melissa Gallagher Hall (Nichols Hall); and great-grandchildren, Grace Petru, Madeline Petru, Lyla Hall and Mia Hall. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marilyn Yost Burhoe, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Howard Williams; her sister, Leonore Phillips; twin brothers, Donald and Doran Williams; her first, husband John "Jack" Yost; second husband, Augustus "Gus" Cadwallader; and many friends.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone with whom she interacted.
In keeping with her wishes, funeral services are private.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 300 4th St., Riverton, NJ 08077.
To share your fondest memories of Helen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019