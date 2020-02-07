|
|
Helene M. Haldeman of Pemberton passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Pennsylvania. She was 73.
Helene was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and had been a longtime resident of Pemberton Township. She had worked in accounts payable for Virtua Hospital for several years.
Helene enjoyed reading mystery novels and her love for flowers was undeniable; but her biggest love was her family. So with most of her time, Helene was always a big part and very supportive of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Joseph J. Schwartz Jr., her children and stepson, Susan Quillen (Shane), Kim Haldeman, James Haldeman and Joseph Schwartz III, and her grandchildren, Steven, Shawn, Samantha, Mia, Tatiana and Summer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly. Interment will follow the Mass in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Hainesport, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 7, 2020