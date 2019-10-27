|
Henry "Bill" Beyerle of Surf City, N.J., and Vero Beach, Fla., passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. He was 89.
Bill was born Aug. 1, 1930, in Philadelphia, to Henry and Emma (Burger) Beyerle. He grew up in Philadelphia, raised his family in Delran, N.J., and lived for 44 years in Surf City, N.J., while spending winters in Vero Beach, Fla.
He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1951 to 1953, followed by a career in the automotive parts business. In 1964, he opened Bill's Auto Supply in Browns Mills, N.J., where he ran the day to day operations until his retirement in 1990, eventually selling the business in 1999. Bill was a life-long volunteer in numerous business related and civic activities including 50+ years Pemberton Township Lions Club, and more recently Vero Beach Lions, a 60+ year member of the American Legion, along with the Navy Seabees Island X-10, and Vero Beach Victory Center Military Store.
He was the devoted husband of Ann (Kirby) for 63 years; and the loving father of Bruce and his wife, Lori, of Eastampton, N.J., and Mark of Philadelphia. He also is survived by grandchildren, Jeffery and his wife, Heidi, of Lumberton, and Craig and his fiancé, Mike, of Philadelphia; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Allie; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Claire Kirchen and Jane Clair; and grandson, Kevin.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Seabee Scholarship Fund at Seabee.networkforgood.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019