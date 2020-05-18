Home

Henry Budzinski Obituary
Henry Budzinski, of Springfield Township, N.J. on May 12, 2020. He was 89. Beloved husband of the late Doreen (Price). Dear father of Charmaine Roman (Jose') of Gloucester Twp. Survived by his grandchildren Natasha Iocono (Antonio), and Marcus Roman.

Also survived by his great granddaughters Audrey Roman, Talia Iocono, and one on the way.

Services will be held privately.

Condolences may be posted at the website below.

Published in Burlington County Times on May 18, 2020
