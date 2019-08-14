|
Henry D. Holt Jr. of Cinnaminson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He was the loving husband of the late Millicent (Moore) Holt, the dear stepfather of Jeffrey Holt (Linda) and Louis Holt (Michele), and father of Harry Holt and the late Sandy Holt.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Rt. 130 North and Andover Rd., Cinnaminson. The visitation on Saturday morning will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Asbury United Methodist Church, 2492 Andover Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 14, 2019