Henry F. Holtz
Henry F. "Hank" Holtz of Shamong, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice, Mount Holly, N.J. He was 74.

Born in Mount Holly, Hank was raised in Marlton, N.J., and resided in Shamong, N.J. for the last 20 years. He spent his life farming, originally in Marlton on his Dad's dairy farm, moving to his farm in Massey, Md. for a year, and returning to New Jersey to continue farming in Shamong.

He retired from Phillips Heating in Southampton, N.J.

Hank was a member of the Oriental Deer Club in Shamong. He was happiest on his John Deere tractor driving through the fields. He loved traveling with his family, especially vacations on the Outer Banks in North Carolina. He enjoyed trips to Lancaster, St. Michaels, Md., and the Jersey Shore. He loved walking through the woods, his favorite thing to do, watching the deer and wildlife. His grandchildren held a special place in his heart, and he had such good times with them. Hank was always willing to help everyone and will be missed by all.

Brother of the late Howard "Sonny" Holtz (Marie), he is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Marilyn J. (Weeks) Holtz; his daughter, Melissa Holtz (Howard Goldman); his son, Jason Schlitzer; his sister, Harriet Rudderow (Amos); his sister-in-law, Carolyn Rowe (Richard); six grandchildren, Cassidy, Micki, Justin, Jon (Taylor), Ken and Shannan; his great grandchildren, Paige, Preston and baby Weaver; and his niece and nephews, Jennifer, Joel and Tom.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Hank's name to Samaritan Hospice, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
