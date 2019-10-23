|
Herbert G. Hannemann of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was 83.
Herbert was born in Summit, N.J. and raised in Delanco, N.J. He attended Palmyra High School, Class of 1954, and attended William & Mary, Rutgers and Trenton State. Herbert was a generous, compassionate man who lived by the "Golden Rule," which he brought into the classroom while teaching math and carpentry at Grice Middle School, Memorial Middle School and Willingboro High School, passing on his skills to the younger generation. He was a thrill seeker who lived a life of adventure.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Cecilia; daughters, Laura Major (Tim) and Connie Felker; son, Mark (Grace); sister, Sallie Frey; grandchildren, Lily and Sam Major, Myles, Hailey and Deirdre Felker, and Marcyann; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Sarah, David and Jennifer.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave., Riverton, N.J. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Herbert's name may be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.org.
