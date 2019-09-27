Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
1963 - 2019
Herbert H. Hoyt Obituary
Herbert H. Hoyt, Sr., of Burlington passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Willingboro. He was 56.

Mr. Hoyt was born in Mount Holly and had worked as a truck driver for A & R Recycling in Cinnaminson. Mr. Hoyt is the son of Henry & his wife Rose Hoyt and Verna Kelly. He is the father of Herbert "Buddy" H. Hoyt, Jr. and Heather & her husband Christopher Sumpter. He is the proud grandfather of Jordon, Olivia, Justin, Taylor, Jessalyn, Lily, Jeremy, and Braylee, and brother of Alice Kelly and Verna Hoyt-Lidell. Mr. Hoyt is also survived by his friend Betty and will be sadly missed by his many friends, nieces, nephews and family.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the Hoyt family at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday evening at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St. Burlington where a funeral ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. To share a loving memory, please visit the website below.

Page Funeral Home

Burlington, N.J.

www.pagefuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 27, 2019
