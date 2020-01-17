Home

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
The Chapel at Brigadier General William C Doyle Memorial Cemetery
Hermann L. Dessell Jr. Obituary
Proud Marine, Hermann L Dessell, Jr. 80, of Eastampton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Sharon and his children Glenn, Anna, Marie (Al), Lori, Amanda (Todd), Ethan, Brittany and Nathan.

He will be sorely missed by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister Beverly Ezze of Mount Laurel, N.J.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Trenton Marine Corps League or the Samaritan Hospice of Mount Holly.

Service will be held on Jan. 24th 2020 at 11 a.m. in The Chapel at Brigadier General William C Doyle Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 17, 2020
