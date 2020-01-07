|
Hernando de Jesus Molina of New London, Conn. died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Bayview Health Care in Waterford, Conn. He was 97.
He was born June 10, 1922 in Medellin, Colombia, the son of Benjamin and Carolina (Correa) Molina. He graduated from the University of Antioquia, Medellin, Colombia, in 1941 and the Conciliar Seminary of Medellin in 1946. He was an ordained priest and served 10 years there.
Hernando immigrated to the USA in 1956, and began work at the Evangelical Foundation in Philadelphia, where he met his wife, Julia Turner. They were married in 1957 at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsport, Pa. He obtained U.S. citizenship in 1963.
He is survived by his wife, five children, Dudley (Cheryl) of Waterford, Richard (Carol) of Sparta, N.J., Anthony of Philadelphia, Dwight of Medford Lakes, N.J., and Marcia Yang (David) of Kansas City, Mo., 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren (so far), and his brother, Jairo of Tampa, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel, and sisters, Luz (Tirado), Blanca (de la Torre) and Ruth.
Hernando learned English while working in the sign shop of E. J. Korvette, ultimately becoming head of the sign shops for the whole chain of Interstate Department Stores. In 1980, he earned a Master's of Theology from Princeton Seminary while working in New York City, and helped found Christ the Redeemer, a Spanish-speaking Catholic church in Mount Holly, N.J. He taught Spanish at Willingboro Jr. and Sr. High Schools for 15 years, and coached champion boys soccer teams and girls swim teams.
He authored several books including Refranes y Modismos Antioquenos : Diccionario Costumbrista, which is housed in the Princeton University Library Special Collections.
He obtained an audience with Augustin Cardinal Bea in Philadelphia and gave him a letter for Pope Paul VI requesting restoration to the faith and validation of his marriage. Approved, he and his wife were remarried in the Diocese of Trenton, with an expectation that his marriage as a priest remain a secret. He did this, but his Christian witness was apparent and inevitably, people guessed. His latest place of witness was Bayview where he freely blessed the staff and residents. He was a lifelong practicing Catholic, who also attended church with his Presbyterian wife, Julia. He was truly Catholic.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m Saturday, Jan. 11, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 70 Cross Rd., Waterford, CT 06385.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 7, 2020