Hester Rebecca Curry Cobb passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Born Sept. 8, 1922 in Whitestone, Va., Hester was the second of nine children born to Louise and Kendle Curry. She enjoyed the first seven years of her life in the small fishing town. When she was nine years old, the family moved to Roebling, N.J., where her father was employed at the John A. Roebling Steel Company. They moved into a corner house on Railroad Avenue that was only a few blocks from the plant.
Hester attended the Roebling School System prior to starting her first job at the Fort Dix, N.J. There she worked in the Food Service Division of the United States Army. She used to take the bus early in the morning and returned home late in the evening. To better herself and to cut down on travel time, she took a job closer to home at the Stacy Trenton Hotel in Trenton, N.J. as a domestic worker. Several years later, she began working at the Trenton State House as a "Dessert Chef" preparing all the desserts for the State Assembly and Senate Members. She worked there until she retired in 1975.
Hester attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Bordentown, N.J. At the age of 13, she gave her life to Christ under the pastorate of Rev. Braggs. As a member of the church, she became a dedicated member of the Volunteer Gospel Choir. She continued her membership in the church under Rev. Coleman. He served her communion at her home monthly when she was unable to attend church. Until her death, she always mentioned that her favorite song was Jesus Keep Me Near the Cross and her favorite gospel singer was Mahalia Jackson.
Hester loved to cook and enjoyed making delicious desserts. In addition, she loved to take care of sick people, especially family members. If she wasn' taking care of them, she was visiting and helping the poor. Under all circumstances, Hester really cherished helping people! Most importantly, she treated everyone the same regardless of race, creed or color!
In 1939, she married her first husband, Lester Johnson. Then in 1970, she married the love of her life, the late Rogers Cobb. They lived in Bristol, Pa. She and Roger helped raise three grandchildren, Cindy, Roger and Cornelius.
Years after Roger passed, she moved to Marcella Duffy Senior Citizen Home in Florence. She stayed there until she was unable to care for herself. Then in September 2019, she moved to the Marcella Nursing Home in Burlington Township, N.J.
Hester enjoyed music and loved to dance. Most importantly, she loved to laugh. She always had a smile on her face. Periodically, she often quoted various sayings about going to Heaven. She believed in God and showed it by the way she lived her life. She was a kind, understanding and loving person to all who encountered her.
Hester was preceded in death by her parents, Kendle and Louise Murray Curry, and siblings, Norman Curry, Zelnar Curry Baxter, Albert Curry, Kendall Curry, Margaretta Curry Pratt, Howard Curry, Ernest Curry and Herman Curry. Her only surviving sibling is Doris Curry Dobbins of Florence. Hester is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a few dedicated friends.
Hester Rebecca Curry Cobb is gone, but she will certainly never be forgotten!!! We love you and will miss you dearly.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services,
Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 24, 2020