Hildegard M. English "Maria" of Browns Mills, passed away May 13, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was 72.
She was a native of Germany and settled in Browns Mills in 1993. She loved gardening and animals.
Beloved wife of Larry L. English, dear mother of Ronald M. English of Pemberton and Donni English of Reedy, WV, sister of Karl Popperl of Germany, devoted grandmother of Larry, N'Shea, Ronald and Meriah, and great grandmother of Isaiah.
Due to the Corona Virus funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment was in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 21, 2020