Homer Arthur Bruno, a longtime resident of Palmyra, N.J., passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at age 94.Homer is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Katharine (Kamie), six children, Arthur (Grace), Edward (Julie), Carol Miller (Norman), Janet Villarreal (James), Howard (Christine), and Lois Hoffman (Michael), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Born in extreme poverty of immigrant parents, Mr. Bruno attended a one-room schoolhouse in Hopewell, N.J. during The Great Depression. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and obtained a degree from Rutgers University under the G.I. Bill of Rights, after which his entire career consisted of 42 in the New Jersey state government.Funeral services will be held privately.Weber Funeral Home,112 Broad St.Riverton