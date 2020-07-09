Hope D. Newman of Browns Mills passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 65.Hope was born Jan. 1, 1955 to the late Charles and Helen (King) Newman.Hope worked for Kendell Hook Management as a cleaner for the Days Inn in Wrightstown. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. But most of all, Hope enjoyed spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan C. Newman, her son, Harry A. Newman, and three brothers, Charlie, Harvey and Walt Newman.Hope is survived by two daughters, Barbara Newman of Browns Mills and Nancy Kensigner and husband, Tom, of Browns Mills; two grandchildren, Anisa and Harry Newman; her sister, Susan Davis of Browns Mills; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.Funeral services for Hope will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main St., New Egypt, NJ 08533, with burial to follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, at the funeral home. Social distancing and face coverings are required and a maximum limit of 25 people at a time in the funeral home is allowed.Tilghman Funeral Home,New Egypt