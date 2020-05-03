Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Horace "Buck" Crain III

Horace "Buck" Crain III of Lumberton, formerly of Mount Holly, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was 79.

He was the dear husband of Pamela (Peters-Walk), and was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Bengy Crain. He is survived by his brother, Joseph Crain of Mount Holly, and many family and friends.

Buck served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force (two years deployment in Vietnam) and retired as Master Sergeant. He also retired as Senior ID Officer from the Burlington County Detention Center after 21 years of service.

He was a former member of the Mount Holly VFW and Mount Holly Moose.

Because of the Covid19 emergency, there will be no services.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020
