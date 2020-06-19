Horace W. Anderson Jr., age 90 years, of Delran, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home.



He was a lifelong resident of Delran, formerly of the Bridgeboro section and then moving to the Cambridge section. He was a graduate of Palmyra High School.



Horace was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local # 542, retiring after 35 years from the James D. Morrissey Company, Philadelphia.



Horace was an exempt Fireman and former Chief for the Delran Fire Co. # 1.



He was a U.S Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. He also was a 50-year member of the Convenant Masonic Lodge F.&A.M., Palmyra.



Horace loved the outdoors and especially LBI and the Jersey Pines. He also was an avid fisherman. He was a former Sprint Car Owner and Racer.



Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. and father of the late Garry.



He was the beloved father of Colleen Heisler and husband, Robert, of Sewell, N.J. and Kathy Biluck and husband, Joe, of Delran, devoted grandfather of Gregory, Kristina, Melissa, Kasie, Ian and Olivia, and great grandfather of seven.



Due to the Corona Virus, Horace's funeral was privately held at the convenience of the family at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside. Interment was in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.



