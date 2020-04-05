Home

Howard L. Reed Obituary
Howard L. Reed of Delanco passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was 85.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gail (Tracy), as well as his children, Linda Soma (Joseph) of Quinton, N.Y., Michael (Ann) of Deptford, N.J., Cathleen Ellershaw of Barrington, N.J. and Charles (Lisa) of Averill Park, N.Y. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rachael, Matthew, Sherri, Michelle, Katie and Michael.

Howard began service in the Korean War at age 16, earning a Bronze Star. He saw and experienced things there that no 16 year old should. But like most men of that era he didn't speak about them. He dealt with those demons himself. Ultimately, he rose above those circumstances and beat the odds.

He was a hard worker who provided for his family and was a contributing member of his community as a police officer and volunteer fireman for many years. Family and friends describe him as loyal, very funny and quite irreverent. Like any life his was filled with its' share of professional and personal ups and downs. However, in the past 25+ years he really came into his own in terms of acquiring a sense of peace.

He loved his family and friends and felt the most joy in gathering with them and talking, laughing, and teasing. He had difficult times recently with heart issues, hospitalizations, a cancer diagnosis, and surgery. Throughout all of those ordeals he retained a will to live, remained solid cognitively and never lost his sense of humor.

Howard's interment at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J. will be held privately.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
