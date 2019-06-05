|
|
Howard W. Coles passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his home in Mount Laurel. He was 94.
Born Oct. 2, 1924 in Riverton, N.J., Howard was the son of Raymond W. and Evelyn (Hubbs) Coles. His parents and brothers, Raymond D. Coles, Earl G. Coles, and Marvin W. "Sam" Coles, preceded him in death, as well as his wife, Margaret M. (Winklespecht) Coles, and his son, Michael Coles.
He is survived by his sister, Pearl E. (Coles) Loveman of Burlington, his brother, Elwood W. Coles Sr. (Ginny) of Sudlersville, Md., as well as a sister-in-law, Norma K. Coles of Marydel, Md., and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Howard served in the Army Air Force during World War II and as a Waist Gunner in a B-17 Flying Fortress. He flew 51 missions over Europe and Italy and was awarded the Air Medal and three Oak Leaf Cluster and several other citations. He was a retired automobile mechanic at Lotts Gas Station in Moorestown.
Howard's greatest passions were traveling the U.S., camping, working on cars, and spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 5, 2019