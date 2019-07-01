|
Chaplain (Ltc), retired Hubert R. Baker passed onto glory Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 10 to 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Chaplain Baker will be laid to rest at Bordentown Cemetery with his oldest son, David.
Memorial donations may be made in Chaplain Hubert's name to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust (cst.dav.org), 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 1, 2019