Hugh F. Brown Sr. of Riverside, N.J. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was 80.
He is survived by his wife, Marge Brown (originally of Woodlynne, N.J.), his three children, Sue Muira and her husband, Alex, Hugh Brown Jr. and his wife, Brenda, and Margie Ojeda and her husband, Chris, as well as his nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was known for his love of his grandchildren, bowling, television and playing cards. He worked at the Sears warehouse in Philadelphia for 25 years and the Burlington County Times for 15 years.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 15, 2019