Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh F. Brown Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hugh F. Brown Sr. Obituary
Hugh F. Brown Sr. of Riverside, N.J. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was 80.

He is survived by his wife, Marge Brown (originally of Woodlynne, N.J.), his three children, Sue Muira and her husband, Alex, Hugh Brown Jr. and his wife, Brenda, and Margie Ojeda and her husband, Chris, as well as his nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was known for his love of his grandchildren, bowling, television and playing cards. He worked at the Sears warehouse in Philadelphia for 25 years and the Burlington County Times for 15 years.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.