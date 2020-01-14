|
Hymer F. Perez of Eastampton passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 80.
Born in Caballeria, Cuba, he spent his youth at his grandfather's farm in Marcané with his extended family. When his mother remarried, he and his siblings emigrated to the U.S. in 1950, and lived in Hammonton before moving to Delaware Township. From there, Hymer joined the U.S. Air Force at age 18, and was stationed in Roswell, N.M., where he served as an airplane mechanic.
Hymer married Linda Lee in 1970. He was employed as a union meat cutter until 1975, and from there spent the next 25 years as a farmer in Eastampton. He retired in 2000, and would then travel the country with his wife, Linda. He also loved to cook and spend time with his family.
Son of the late Juan Perez and Maria Asuncion Diaz, he is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Linda (Lee) Perez; his children, Desiree Milling (James) and Heidi Cooper; his grandchildren, Brett, Andre, James, and Deanna; siblings, John M. Diaz, Emily Morris (Robert), Domingo Diaz (Dawna), and Holly Orgiefsky (Marc); his sister-in-law, Diane Benson (John Levitt); his devoted queen and companion of several years, Kate, and her children, Justice, Vennisa, and Abigail; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside services will begin at 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Mausoleum at Park View Cemetery at Kirby's Mill, Fostertown Road, Medford. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ().
