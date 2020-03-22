|
|
Ida Belle Morgan was called from labor to rest Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Willingboro, N.J. She was 80.
Left to cherish her memory and legacy of love, Ida leaves her husband of almost 57 years, Stanley; three sons, Mark (VeRita), Michael, and Monte (Tania); one sister, Celestine Smith; six grandchildren, Tony, Xavier, Deavyn, Camille, Micayla, and Gabrielle; one great-grandson, Tymire; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and extended church family.
Public viewing for our beloved Ida will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, at Christ Baptist Church, 950 Jacksonville Road, Burlington.
Her funeral service will be held privately for immediate family members only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020