Home

POWERED BY

Services
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Belle Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Belle Morgan Obituary
Ida Belle Morgan was called from labor to rest Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Willingboro, N.J. She was 80.

Left to cherish her memory and legacy of love, Ida leaves her husband of almost 57 years, Stanley; three sons, Mark (VeRita), Michael, and Monte (Tania); one sister, Celestine Smith; six grandchildren, Tony, Xavier, Deavyn, Camille, Micayla, and Gabrielle; one great-grandson, Tymire; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and extended church family.

Public viewing for our beloved Ida will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, at Christ Baptist Church, 950 Jacksonville Road, Burlington.

Her funeral service will be held privately for immediate family members only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -