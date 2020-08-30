Mrs. Ida Deleon King Nance Hester, age 92, transitioned to her heavenly home on August 6, 2020. She was born in Tarboro, North Carolina, the second daughter of the late Meltchus Leander King and Cornelia Joyner.



At an early age, Ida moved to Montclair, New Jersey with her family. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1947. Ida began working at Night Kraft Corp. in Orange, N.J., and attended Newark Business School, Newark, N.J. In 1954, Ida married her first husband Perry H. Nance. She and Perry started their family and she became a homemaker.



Ida received the 1978 award as Outstanding Volunteer of the Year from the Women's Department of the YMCA Montclair, N.J. For two years she was a member of the YMCA's Board of Directors. She was a long-time member of Saint Peter Claver Church in Montclair, N.J. Ida continued her passion for sewing and decorating at Newark Technical Institute and became a superior seamstress and decorator.



After the passing of Perry some years earlier, and the growing friendship of a life-long friend, Ida married Welford A. Hester, "Andrew", on April 19, 2003 in Linden, N.J. The two moved to Westampton, N.J. where she enjoyed her senior years until her passing. Ida loved to crochet, was an incredible baker and cook, enjoyed daily walks and was an avid swimmer.



Ida was preceded in death by her first husband Perry, daughter Terri Nance (Howerton), and sister Margaret A. King (Johnson). She is survived by her devoted husband of 17 years, Welford, her son Tony P. Nance, sister Georgia Lois King (Reddrick), son-in-law Bruce Howerton (Gail), step-son Stephen Hester (Kara-Lyn), step-daughter Elizabeth Dent (Derek), grandchildren Nardina Howerton, Alex Howerton, Austin Howerton, Jihad Nance, Monique Hills (Justin), Alexander Thomas, Jeremy Hester, and Caitlin Hester as well as a great-grandson, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.



SERVICES: Funeral Mass



Monday, August 31, 2020, 10:30 a.m.



Corpus Christi Church



11 South Sunset Road



Willingboro, New Jersey 08046



In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.



