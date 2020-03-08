|
|
Ida May Schmalbach (Denning), 1925 to 2020, of Moorestown, N.J., passed away on March 5, 2020. She was 94.
She was born on April 10, 1925, in Bridgeboro, N.J., to Albert and Reba Denning.
She married the love of her life, Jonathan Schmalbach (Jack), on July 8, 1945. She enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family and home.
Ida May never missed an episode of Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, or Dr. Phil. She loved reading, doing search a word and crossword puzzles, and sewing. In her younger years, she made beautiful clothes, quilts, and baby blankets. Throughout her life, she most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She never went to a party empty-handed; her chocolate cake, chocolate Easter eggs, baked beans, and Christmas cookies were legendary.
Ida May was preceded in death by her husband Jack Schmalbach, son William Schmalbach, grandson Carl Schmalbach, son in law Howard Smith, parents Albert and Reba Denning, stepfather Fred Horsfall, and siblings Wilbur Denning, William Denning, Charlotte Furter, and Dorothy Miller.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children Nancy Smith and John Schmalbach (Lynn); grandchildren Lisa Czepiel (Rob), Bret Smith (Connie), Jamie Rossetti (Leonard), and Jennifer and Amy Schmalbach; great-grandchildren Ethan Czepiel, Ava and Jackson Schmalbach, and Kelsey Smith; daughter in law Jane Schmalbach, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Mount Holly Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ida May's name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Perinchief Chapels
Mt. Holly, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020