Inez Marie Kotch
Inez Marie Kotch, formerly of Columbus and Burlington Township, N.J., passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 77.

Born in Trenton, N.J., Inez was a longtime resident of Burlington Township. She was a homemaker for most of her life, working for a brief period as an aide for a special services school.

She was a parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church in Burlington. In her later years, Inez enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling to Florida.

Wife of the late Albert Kotch Jr., she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Albert III and Laura Kotch, her daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Bruce Martins, her three grandchildren, Sarah, Ryan and Andrew, as well as her sister, Marie Morgan, and brother, Bobby Muentz.

Inez will be laid to rest privately at Laurel Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Burlington. Due to the current restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be planned for a later date.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to her family through the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
