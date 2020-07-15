Ingrid H. (Meng) Miller of Browns Mills, N.J. and Liberty, Pa. passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was 78.
Ingrid was the beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Miller, and mother of the late David Bruce Wallace.
She was the dear mother of Andrew (Roberta), Veronicka (Brian) and Karl (Tamara), and the loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also lovingly survived by her brother, Manni (Lotte).
Ingrid was born in Germany and emigrated to the United States when she was 17 years old. She lived in the Philadelphia area for several years before moving to Tioga County, Pa.
Her funeral service and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, alz.org
.
To share memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Foster-Warne Funeral Home,
Collingswood ~ Audubon, N.J.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com